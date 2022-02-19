The city of Palmdale finally made a decision regarding J.J. Murphy’s employment. On Wednesday, the City Council voted 4-0 in favor of terminating his employment, which means they’ll likely soon be looking for a new city manager.
If that was the end of the story, it would be easy enough. However, at least one ex-employee has filed a lawsuit against him and the city and three more have filed claims, which are precursors to filing a lawsuit. One of those claims was filed by Deputy City Manager Mike Behen, who is still employed there.
Things got a little more strange on Wednesday, when a “distraught” man made his way into City Hall, acting in a threatening manner.
Behen told an Antelope Valley Press reporter that the man, identified as Travis Wilson, was highly upset and made his way past the security gate at the entrance of the Administrative building and was asking to speak with him.
Wilson is the husband of the woman who allegedly appeared in a video of Murphy that purportedly depicted him receiving oral sex. It’s something Murphy denies, saying the video shows nothing inappropriate. We have yet to hear from the woman in the video, however.
Behen never actually saw Wilson, but rather was told by someone else, that it was him. He said Wilson had been to City Hall before, so knowing who it was, caused concern. However, it’s not clear why it would cause concern or why he’d want to speak with Behen.
Behen was whisked into City Attorney Christopher Beck’s office, for his safety, and direction was given to lock the doors to the Administrative Building. The doors were locked, according to Behen, and remained that way until about 5 p.m.
The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station was allegedly called, as was the city’s Neighborhood Services Department, because they have public safety officers.
But we have no idea what happened after that because the watch commander at Palmdale Station claimed to have no knowledge of deputies being sent to City Hall.
In addition, a statement from a Palmdale city spokesman said that City Hall was not locked down as a result of threats.
“Should the city receive concerns about staff’s personal safety, concerns will be referred to the Sheriff’s Department as the city takes staff safety seriously.”
So maybe it wasn’t a threat that locked down City Hall, but rather a threatening person? Or a person acting in a “threatening manner,” but not verbally making threats?
The details on the Sheriff’s Department’s and city’s end are murky, at best, when compared to Behen’s version of events.
It is clear that something did transpire and we would hope that the city and Sheriff’s Department would be transparent and truthful when asked if something occurred.
