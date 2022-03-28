Homelessness is an issue that affects just about every city and town in the nation.
It’s also an issue to which many have attempted to find solutions — but as we know, that’s not so easy. We constantly hear about getting sufficient housing for the homeless and getting counseling and other necessary services.
Meanwhile, the unhoused are often chased from one location to the next and oftentimes don’t get the help they need.
Some call the homeless encampments an eyesore, while others say having them around is a matter of public safety. Now, one city in New Mexico is trying to a different approach.
Illegal encampments are a more than $3 million-per-year problem for the City of Santa Fe. There are approximately 70 camps and officials want to prevent them from growing, while helping those in the encampments find permanent housing.
One solution being considered is giving the green light to what’s being called “city-approved” camps, which would allow up to 25 people to stay there. The camps would offer trash pick-up at the sites, there would be portable toilets and wrap-around services would be provided. In addition, there would be “camp supervisors” in place to monitor the residents’ behavior and encourage them to enrolling social services.
The director of Community Health and Safety in Santa Fe said the proposal could “help cut down on the number of illegal encampments that are spread throughout Santa Fe,” according to a report in the Santa Fe New Mexican. “It could also save the city an estimated $3.4 million annually to clear out and clean up camps.”
According to the report, the director said the estimated annual budget for the homeless camp program is $130,000.
Could this be a better way to get services to the homeless population, while providing them with a secure place to camp until they’re able to get permanent housing?
It certainly seems like a better option than chasing them off and not worrying about where they’ll set up camp next. If the plan in Santa Fe is successful, maybe the idea will catch on.
