Things aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden right about now.
He’s facing the worst political crisis of his presidency after an attempt, and fail, at damage control regarding the classified documents found in his Delaware home and in his former Washington office. Now he’s being subjected to the dreaded special counsel.
From the moment his attorneys found the first secret vice presidential file in his former Washington office, last fall, he was doomed to face political furor. However, his legal team may have spared him from criminal exposure because he swiftly cooperated with the National Archives.
However, when Americans learned that a second batch of classified material was found at his home in Delaware, they began to question why the discovery wasn’t disclosed sooner.
The detail was communicated, on Dec. 20, to the Justice Department, but this week, when representatives from the White House spoke about the initial documents, they failed to mention that fact. As a result, it appears that Biden was willing to come clean to the Department of Justice, but not with Americans.
We can’t ignore the fact that it appears the president might have something to hide. This situation and the slow process of sharing important information as it is discovered, is setting Biden up for a scandal.
He claims to take classified documents seriously, but who can believe it when he said the discovery of the secret material in his garage was locked to protect his beloved Corvette?
The discovery of these documents has offered an opportunity for the new Republican House majority to prove their own conspiracy theories about a liberal deep state that has attempted to cover up wrongdoing by Democratic presidents while politicizing justice to attack former president Donald Trump.
Even more potentially explosive is any future prosecution of Trump over his Mar-a-Lago document stash.
After all, didn’t Biden just get caught doing the same thing he criticized Trump for?
The new year just started, but already, the political scene in Washington is on the edge of exploding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.