Sorry, President Biden, but it’s going to take a lot more than a two-cent drop in gasoline prices per gallon to make a difference to anyone — especially those of us in California.
The price did slightly drop a day after the president announced that he would tap into the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve to help increase the nation’s oil supply.
The world has been scrambling to replace oil shipments and gas prices have soared to record levels since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The average price of gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area was $6.04, according to the AAA website.
It dropped a whopping two cents the day after Biden’s announcement, putting a gallon of regular unleaded at $6.02 a gallon.
Meanwhile in the Antelope Valley, on Thursday afternoon, prices at some stations sat at $6.19 a gallon, while others were a bargain at $5.65 a gallon. Costco and Sam’s Club were even cheaper than that and were around $5.35 a gallon.
Those two big-box store stations have the lines down the road to prove what a bargain you can get on a gallon of gas, but you better have a large reserve of patience to endure the chaos out there.
Despite the “price drop” at some stations, the price per gallon is still $2.07 higher than it was a year ago, when most Angelenos paid $3.95. Those were the days.
Consumers are concerned that the price drop is a temporary fix because the strategic reserve supply is limited, but the president doesn’t seem too concerned.
According to a KTLA 5 report, Biden is predicting that other sources of oil will increase supply in the coming months.
“This is a ware time bridge to increase oil supply until production ramps up later this year,” he said in the report.
