The Justice Department has said former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns should be released to congressional Democrats.
But there’s a caveat: The Department said lawmakers are entitled to the information, although the administration said it won’t hand them over without giving Trump a chance to respond in court. Democrats have been suing for the long-hidden documents for more than two years.
Reversing a legal opinion by the Trump administration, the Department said lawmakers are entitled to the information under an arcane law allowing the heads of Congress’s tax committees to examine anyone’s private tax information.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance already has Trump’s tax records as part of a separate investigation into the former president.
In a statement, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. said, “As I have maintained for years, the committee’s case is very strong and the law is on our side. I am glad that the Department of Justice agrees and that we can move forward.”
The agency went “astray” in a 2019 legal opinion opposing the disclosure of the returns, Biden’s Justice Department said.
Lawmakers have a sweeping right to such information, the Department said, and though “some members of Congress might hope that former President’s Trump’s tax returns are published mainly in order to embarrass him” it’s is not enough to “invalidate” the tax committee’s request.
The century-old statute cited by Democrats gives congressional tax panels “unique and especially broad access to tax information.”
Though the Justice Department opinion is a blow to Trump, he still has options to try to forestall the release of the returns, Michael Stern, a former senior counsel in the House of Representatives’ Office of General Counsel, said.
“There is less of a probability that this is going to drag on for a long time, but it certainly could, and it’s definitely not over yet,” he said.
