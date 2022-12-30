COVID-19 doesn’t seem to want to let go of the hold it has had on the world for the past two years.
Despite some periods during which the virus seems to be getting under control, there are other times when it surges, sending people to the hospital and infecting many more — even death rates due to the virus continue to rise, then fall.
Despite vaccinations and boosters being produced and administered, it seems there’s no escape from the potentially deadly disease and now it’s affecting senior citizens in what’s being called a “senior wave.”
“So far, this winter, the rise in COVID-19 appears to be relatively mild — hospitalizations are ticking up in most states, although the overall rate is still just a fraction of what it was during other surges,” a CNN report said.
However, for older adults, the situation is more severe. Hospitalizations among seniors are nearing the peak from the Delta surge and rising fast. Since October, the hospitalization rate among seniors has been at least four times higher than average, the report said.
“Even during the first winter surge, in 2020, when COVID-19 took a devastating sweep through nursing homes, there was never more than a three-fold difference,” the report said.
The hospitalization rate for seniors has generally risen and fallen in line with broader trends, reaching a record high, last winter, during the Omicron surge and dropping significantly in the summer, the report said.
But compared with other age groups, hospitalization rates have consistently been higher among those 65 and older. While many people got the initial vaccines and the first booster, some have not received the bivalent booster and it’s something that doctors worry about.
“There’s a sizable number of people who actually got previous boosters who have not gotten this one and I worry that there’s confusion, there’s misinformation,” Dr. Preeti Malani, a physician at University of Michigan Health, said in the CNN report. “So to seniors — and to everyone — I say: if you have not been boosted, go get boosted.”
While contracting COVID is a worry for some, getting vaccinated is a personal choice, but one that should be well thought out and all things considered — especially if you are considered to be in a high-risk category.
