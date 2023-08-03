George F. Will

Disclosure: The columnist’s wife, Mari Will, is an adviser to Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (SC).

Try to imagine President Dwight D. Eisenhower — former five-star general, collaborator with Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill — brawling with a brand of beer. Try to envision John F. Kennedy campaigning to succeed Eisenhower by suggesting he might appoint to a sensitive public health position — in the Food and Drug Administration or what is now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — someone who airs the theory that the Coronavirus was engineered to be least harmful to Chinese and Ashkenazi Jews.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.