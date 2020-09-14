Louis DeJoy, who positioned himself as a top Republican power broker in North Carolina, ultimately became head of the U.S. Postal Service. He is now being investigated.
What’s troubling is that his efforts were bolstered by many employees who were pressured into making political contributions to GOP candidates – money DeJoy later reimbursed through bonuses, former employees say.
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by his aides or the chief executive himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his 15,000-square-foot gated mansion beside a Greensboro, N.C. country club. There, events for GOP candidates running for the White House and Congress routinely fetched $100,000 or more apiece.
Although it can be permissible to encourage employees to make donations, reimbursing them for those contributions is a violation of North Carolina and federal election laws. Known as a straw-donor scheme, the practice allows donors to evade individual contribution limits and obscures the true source of money used to influence elections.
Now Democrats have accused DeJoy, who has personally given more than $1.1 million to Trump Victory, the joint fundraising vehicle of the president’s reelection campaign and the Republican Party, of seeking to hobble the Postal Service because of the president’s antipathy to voting by mail.
As states have expanded access to mail voting because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Trump has repeatedly attacked the practice and claimed without evidence that it will lead to rampant fraud.
On Sept. 8, the House Oversight Committee reported that it will investigate DeJoy following claims he pressured employees to make campaign donations.
Democrats called for his immediate suspension following the contribution accusations, which would be unlawful.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney said in a statement late Monday that the House Committee, which she chairs, would begin an inquiry, saying that DeJoy may have lied to the panel under oath.
Maloney also urged the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service to immediately suspend DeJoy, whom “they never should have hired in the first place,” she said. Echoing her call were other Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.)
The allegations against DeJoy have caused concerns among members of the Postal Service board, who were expected to press the postmaster general about them Wednesday, during a closed session, according to a person familiar with the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.
