A little more than a month has passed since two women were dropped off at a Southern California hospital.
Until now, the details in the case of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola have been sparse. However, there have been three arrests made, so we could soon know what happened to the women that night.
Police have identified the three men in connection with the womens’ deaths: David Pearce, 37; Michael Ansbach, 47 and Brandt Osborn, 42. All three have been arrested and charged in connection with the deaths.
Pearce is being held on $1 million bail and charged with manslaughter, while Osborn and Ansbach are being held on $100,000 bail and are both charged with accessory to manslaughter.
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were given drugs at home in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard. They believe that’s what led to their deaths.
The men, wearing masks at the time, were in a Toyota Prius that did not have license plates. They dropped the women off on Nov. 13. Giles died shortly thereafter, while Cabrales-Arzola was left in critical condition, before her death on Nov. 28 — just one days short of her 27th birthday.
Based on their investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there might be other drugging victims. Family members of the two women have maintained that Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were given drugs against their will at the Pico-Robertson area apartment. An autopsy report o Cabrales-Arzola revealed heroin in her system. Meanwhile, Giles’s autopsy has been concluded, but was deferred to the toxicology report, which has not yet been released.
The women had been at a West Hollywood club prior to going to the apartment complex. It’s unclear why they were there, or with whom.
By the look of it, the women were having a night out on the town, then maybe went to an after-party. What happened afterward is anyone’s guess.
The story is tragic and puzzling.
