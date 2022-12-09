After more than two years, COVID-19 has become part of our vocabulary. We’ve heard it so many times in news reports, from doctors and everywhere else, that it’s become tiresome.
But regardless of how many times we hear it and how sick we are of discussing it, it’s still an issue. We have had spikes over the past two years, where cases have surged and we’ve had points where cases have dropped. But the one thing that remains consistent is the presence of the virus.
Some people have somehow managed to avoid it while others have had the virus more than once. Now that the colder months are upon us, we’re seeing an uptick in cases and transmission again.
So what does that mean? According to Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer, the county has moved back into the high transmission level, this week.
That could mean mandatory masking will be back in places such as schools, restaurants and bars. She also stated that the county is moving from low to medium transmission levels because hospitalizations and cases are on the rise again.
It’s not surprising. But it’s not just COVID that’s affecting the masses. The flu is also circulating and so is the common cold and RSV.
Many have opted to begin masking in public again, while many never stopped. That’s probably a good idea, as one can never be too safe.
Still, even more continue to not mask.
If you’ve been out and about lately, you’ve likely heard the sneezing, coughing and sniffling that seems to be common in places like stores and restaurants.
If the past two years has taught us anything, it’s how viruses are transmitted, but there are still people who go out while they are ill. Those who insist on going out in public while they are sick are just irresponsible. We have also learned over the past two years that most people couldn’t care less whether they are spreading disease — they just don’t want their lives to be interrupted.
So take care of yourself and do what you think is best because one thing is certain: you cannot rely on your fellow humans to keep their germs to themselves.
