The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors is going to try for a third time to gain voter approval for a $400 million bond measure to finance a new hospital that would replace the Antelope Valley Hospital.
We have all heard how badly the hospital needs to be replaced and how some of the buildings date back to 1955.
In addition, the not-for-profit hospital faces constraints of physical space and a pressing need to meet current seismic standards.
A significant portion of the hospital could be deemed unusable if this issue is not addressed. The areas in question cannot be retrofitted to meet today’s standards. The hospital asked for, and received, an extension from the state, to 2030, to meet the required standards.
That’s only about eight years away, so they’re in a race against the clock. They need to do something about the buildings, but they also need a hefty sum to be able to do it. There have been two prior attempts to get the money through a bond measure, but each time, voters killed it.
Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board Director Michael Rives is still not in favor of asking voters to pass a measure to provide the $400 million.
“Here we go again,” he said in a Valley Press report on Friday, referring to the two prior failed efforts. “We’re using the same model. I think we need to get the public involved.”
He believes that community meetings should be held and the public should be afforded the opportunity to tell the Board of Directors, what type of hospital they want.
Rives makes a good point. The best way to get the community involved is to include them and give them a voice. We’re not sure why the measure has failed twice and we’re not sure what would make a third time different.
Perhaps it’s time to look at this situation from a different perspective — Rives offers a good one. Allowing the people who have the voting power to voice their opinions and share ideas could go a long way in getting the measure passed, once and for all.
