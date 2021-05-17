After a year of stifling confinement and missed schooling, children ages 12 to 15 have been cleared to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus under use.
The decision that the two-shot regimen is safe and effective for younger adolescents had been highly anticipated by many parents and pediatricians, particularly with the growing gap between what vaccinated and unvaccinated people may do safely.
The decision could open up the vaccination plan to millions of people.
Vaccinating is key to raising the level of immunity in the population and bringing down the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.
The expansion is a major development in the country’s vaccination campaign and welcome news to some parents who are anxious to protect their children during summer activities and before the start of the next school year.
The desire to get adolescents vaccinated and concerns about the shots for them mirror those among adults, Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Some parents are extremely eager for their children to get vaccinated, others are motivated by convenience, and a third group has lot of questions and some are “not in favor of vaccinating,” Shah said.
Some places are seeing enormous demand: at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, 5,900 children have been signed up for preregistration. Other parents are more hesitant to get their children vaccinated.
Experts are also still trying working through whether other annual vaccines can be given at the same time as the Coronavirus vaccine.
A pediatrician said he wants to be sure pediatricians don’t solely focus on the Coronavirus vaccine at the expense of vaccines that prevent other diseases. But, officials said pediatricians are used to overcoming logistical issues and hurdles to administer childhood immunizations.
