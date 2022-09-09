Today’s political parties lack ideas. The Republicans define themselves as opponents of Democrats. Yet many of the GOP economic policy positions resemble, with minor variations, those of Democrats. Meanwhile, the Democrats repeat the same simplistic refrain: “solve” every problem with more money and stricter regulations. How dreary and unproductive. To the Democrats in charge right now, let me offer an idea as you try to fight poverty, inequality and corporate influence: Transform yourselves from the party of handouts and regulations into the party of opportunity. Words mean different things to different people, especially in politics. The Oxford English Dictionary defines opportunity as a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something. That, of course, could imply giving someone money to help pay expenses. The problem with this singular approach is that, while it provides temporary relief, it stunts personal success — not least because receiving the help often requires staying below some level of income. It could also mean artificially making the price of things cheaper through subsidies or price ceilings. But decades of economic literature shows that this approach always backfires and produces the opposite effect. Very often, the better approach is to create the best possible environment for people to improve their lives over the long haul. To this end, government should avoid penalizing investment, thwarting competition, discouraging innovation and work and obstructing production. Only by liberating people to engage in these activities will we experience the sustained drop in prices, improved quality of goods and services and increased access that Democrats want. Why should Democrats embrace what might sound like conservative talking points? As conservatives encroach more and more into government control over the economy, progressives, who’ve failed at their traditional approach for decades, have nothing to lose. Indeed, by attempting to make all good things better and more affordable, we’ve regulated and subsidized everything under the sun. In return, we’ve mostly gotten reduced supply and higher prices. In fact, the areas where government has intervened the most through regulation and subsidies — increasingly paid for, by the way, with debt — are precisely where costs have risen the most and quality has stagnated. The good news for Democrats (and anyone who is listening) is that while shifting this one policy stance requires a new mindset, there are many scholars across the ideological spectrum ready to help with specific proposals. Some of these ideas are already picking up progressive support. At the state level, occupational licensing reforms would allow more newcomers to enter a range of different professions, sell their services and compete with expensive, existing suppliers. Ending certificate-of-need restrictions would allow health care providers to expand their businesses, add more beds to hospitals and more easily acquire technology to improve their services without having to demand permission from their board-sitting competitors. Others are calling to roll back local zoning and other land-use rules that restrict housing construction and drive up home prices, especially in coastal cities where ordinary people can barely afford to live. In a 2020 article for The New York Times, I explained how “modest housing deregulation, such as upzoning to allow taller structures, can substantially increase the supply of housing in the most prosperous areas of the country. This promotes economic migration to these areas, which can reduce poverty and inequality by giving lower-income workers greater access to higher-wage labor markets.” At the federal level, Democrats would have the biggest impact by relaxing well-meaning rules that do very little to improve actual safety while paralyzing progress and jacking up costs. These include overly restrictive approval processes for drug development and new technologies. However, no safety rule gathers more bipartisan calls for radical reform than the environmental-impact reviews required by the National Environmental Protection Act of 1970. Numerous studies show that this federal permitting process delays and drives up the costs of infrastructure projects. As Jeremiah Johnson says in Liberal Currents, “NEPA is one of the primary reasons why it’s so hard to build anything in America.” He adds, “But the reality is that there’s not much evidence NEPA even does any good for the environment.” It’s time to build again with better ways to protect the environment. The above suggestions only scratch the surface of the opportunity-creating policies that are out there. Each such proposal, though, needs a strong champion. Democrats should take on this mantle. They will be rewarded with growth and prosperity for their constituents — and, hence, with more regular electoral success. Veronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
Championing opportunity is a winning strategy for Democrats
- Commentary
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- White substance coats Littlerock streets
- Sierra Highway crash kills one
- High-speed rail EIR available for viewing
- Suspect arrested in AV accused in spree of robberies
- Six people arrested at sheriff’s department DUI checkpoint
- Virgin Galactic adds land to 55-year lease
- Palmdale hits wall in Oak Hills
- Detectives investigating death of man on westside
- Heartfelt honor for four schools
- Review: In ‘Honk for Jesus,’ a megachurch mockumentary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Investigation refutes Ruffin’s claims (2)
- EPIC to provide energy to Palmdale customers (2)
- Feds prep response to Trump’s team (2)
- Californians asked to conserve power amid brutal heat wave (2)
- Teen vaccine expansion measure gets shelved (2)
- Trump Organization tax fraud trial set for October (2)
- LA County again asks judge to compel Villanueva testimony (2)
- Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat (2)
- State seeks to phase out gas-fueled vehicles (1)
- Feds arrest 28 in South LA gang takedown (1)
- Dems weighing DeSantis challengers (1)
- Budget to cover some out-of-state abortion travel (1)
- Nuclear extension challenged in legislative proposal (1)
- Newsom proposes extending nuclear plant’s life (1)
- Panel: AG Barr improperly withheld portions of memo (1)
- US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions (1)
- President defends FBI, touts crime-prevention (1)
- Chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave (1)
- Biden signs climate, health care legislation (1)
- Putin says that Russia may halt exports of energy (1)
- More US lawmakers visit Taiwan after Pelosi (1)
- CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines (1)
- Free dumping days coming up (1)
- Russia divestment promises by states go unfulfilled (1)
- Ukraine security chief: Nuclear plant a threat to the world (1)
- New bill boosts US climate credibility (1)
- Governor, lawmakers debate longer run for California nukes (1)
- Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’ (1)
- After fall of Roe, abortion protections are expanded (1)
- Lancaster’s Vision Zero takes aim at traffic fatalities, injuries (1)
- Cheney’s defeat marks the end of an era (1)
- Decision on last nuke plant could be postponed (1)
- City approves Measure AV tax grants (1)
- State’s high heat sparks fears of power outages, fires (1)
- At $249 a day, prison stays leave ex-inmates in debt (1)
- Biden blasts ‘extreme’ GOP in Labor Day trips (1)
- Protection sought for rare butteflies (1)
- Is modern environmentalism a pagan religion? (1)
- Heat persists across Southland; sweaty Labor Day expected (1)
- California may empower fast food workers (1)
- Supervisors to consider safety reviews after crash (1)
- Capitol rioter who encountered senator gets prison term (1)
- Ex-SF official sentenced to seven years (1)
- Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe (1)
- Germany exports power to France (1)
- Thousands told to flee three towns ahead of fast fire (1)
- Shake-up at CDC (1)
- Biden announces student debt plan (1)
- Former Californian pleads guilty in child mutilation-sex scheme (1)
- Medical center workers get new union pact (1)
- Paul Pelosi gets five days in jail, three years of probation in DUI (1)
- Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps (1)
- Alameda County prohibits some crowd control munitions (1)
- Gascón recall effort fails (1)
- DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor (1)
- Trump’s Fla. search was years in the making (1)
- Breathing room for president, 2024 looms (1)
- New UK leader vows to tackle ailing economy (1)
- Elected officials, police on leaked Oath Keepers list (1)
- Armed man tries to breach FBI office (1)
- Gun bill fails on tactical error in state Legislature (1)
- Coalition seeks wider access to broadband (1)
- East Med especially at risk as world heats up (1)
- Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate (1)
- Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers (1)
- Trustees’ monthly stipends increased (1)
- LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing (1)
- Water use falls 10% amid drought (1)
- Woman drives through playground, into water (1)
- Bryant’s widow says crash photos turned grief to horror (1)
- Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar (1)
- Brain-eating amoeba suspected in second Midwest death (1)
- Congress OKs $3.5T climate, health bill (1)
- China rejects report (1)
- Activist offers to pay for Kansas’ recount of abortion vote (1)
- Fire razes longtime Lancaster store (1)
- European anti-vax group thrives (1)
- Dems cap legislative year with climate wins (1)
- COVID precautions urged; county in ‘medium’ category (1)
- Fauci to step down (1)
- LA County urges COVID precaution over holiday (1)
- Gascón hirings seek protection at DA union appeal hearings (1)
- ‘Magic mushroom’ psychedelic may help against alcoholism (1)
- Record heat wave puts state in fossil fuel conundrum (1)
- Investigation — Trump says he took the Fifth (1)
- Obstruction emerges as focus in Trump probe (1)
- At LatAm’s biggest rodeo, Brazilians don’t believe the polls (1)
- LA County offers limited monkeypox vaccinations (1)
- Study: Risk of ‘ArkStorm’ flooding vastly increased (1)
- Heartfelt honor for four schools (1)
- California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill (1)
- China appears to wind down wargames near Taiwan (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.