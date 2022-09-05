Where has 2022 gone? It’s hard to believe that we are in September already and celebrating Labor Day, today.
Maybe some of you were able to get outdoors and enjoy the last weekend of summer, though with the triple-digit temperatures, it probably wasn’t the time to barbecue or go camping.
Regardless, we are now in September and can look forward (hopefully) to cooler weather in the coming months and a day off of work for many, today.
Most of us take the three-day weekend (if we have one) to enjoy some recreational activities, but have you ever wondered when Labor Day was first observed as a holiday — or why?
Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the economic and social achievements of American workers. The holiday began in the late 19th century, when labor activists pushed to have a federal holiday that would recognize the many contributions workers have made to the country’s well-being, prosperity and strength.
However, before it was a federal holiday, labor activists and individual states recognized the special day. A movement to secure state legislation came about, in 1885 and 1886, after municipal ordinances were passed. New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but it was first recognized with a law that passed in Oregon, on Feb. 21, 1887.
In 1887, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Colorado passed laws that created the Labor Day Holiday. By the end of the decades, three more states followed suit. By the end of 1894, 23 more states did the same and Congress passed an act on June 28, 1894, making the first Monday in September of each year, a legal holiday.
The first proposal for a holiday suggested it be celebrated with parties, parades and picnics. Later, as more prominence was place on the civic and economic significance of the holiday, speeches by prominent men and women were introduced.
These days, a day at the beach (if you’re near one), backyard cookouts and get-togethers are all common ways in which Americans celebrate Labor Day.
