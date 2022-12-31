When we wake up, tomorrow, it will be a brand new year.
It’s hard to believe that we are entering 2023. It seems like a number we only saw in science fiction movies or on “The Jetsons.” Back in the 1980s, we thought we’d have flying cars by now, but luckily that hasn’t come to fruition — yet.
Some can barely operate the gas and electrical vehicles that clog the roads, every day. We don’t need those same drivers trying to navigate through the air.
Like every new year that dawns, we see an opportunity for change and a fresh start. Maybe things didn’t go so well, in 2022, or maybe there are events we’d rather forget. Now is the perfect time to wipe that slate clean, so to speak and start anew.
Resolutions are always abundant at this time of year, but maybe it’s better if we don’t make those types of promises to ourselves that we likely won’t keep anyway.
Too often, life gets hectic and we can’t stick to our original plan to get to the gym every day or maybe we just don’t feel like eating a salad for lunch. Maybe reading 50 books, this year, isn’t going to happen or maybe watching less television seemed like a good idea, in January, but seems less appealing, in June.
Regardless of the reasons, resolving to do certain things sets us up for failure and when we don’t follow through, that leads to a larger sense of failure.
Maybe it’s better to just consciously make an effort, each day, to do things better. Perhaps that means taking a walk or eating that salad. Maybe it means going to the gym a couple times a week instead of a couple times a month.
Each individual will decide what’s best for them and how best they can achieve those goals without feeling guilty or feeling like they’ve completely failed.
Sometimes we have to take things slowly and one day at a time. Small achievements should be celebrated just as much as larger achievements.
We hope everyone reaches their goals, in 2023 — whatever they may be. Happy new year!
