Vivek Ramaswamy, the successful high-tech entrepreneur running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is a long shot whom relatively few Americans can correctly identify. But one of his campaign themes — that all Americans should be able to correctly identify basic facts about American government, law and history — is excellent and deserves to be embraced by candidates across the board.

“Every high school student should be required to pass the same 128-question civics test required of legal immigrants to become citizens,” Ramaswamy said recently on Twitter. To audiences on the campaign trail he has made the case that “young people do not value a country that they simply inherit. We value a country that we have a stake in creating, in building, in knowing something about.”

