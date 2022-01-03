The political climate the past few years has caused some people to go off the deep end. When you figure in the pandemic, for some, it’s a recipe for disaster.
That’s exactly how one might describe one California man’s actions. On Dec. 21, Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, of Sacramento, was pulled over in Cass County, Iowa, and found to have an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor and medical kits, according a criminal complaint written by Secret Service Agent Justin Larson. The story was reported by NBC on Dec. 29.
So what was Xiong planning to do with those items? According to law enforcement officers who had contact with the man, he said he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his hit list. That list included President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the president, as well.
Xiong had been on the road from his home since Dec. 18, “with the intention of driving straight to the White House ... to kill persons in power,” Larson wrote.
In speaking with investigators, Xiong told them the “evil individuals he intended to kill” also included Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and former president Barack Obama. He used a map on his phone and had set his destination as the White House.
He also showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds, which included what he perceived as a “weak spot,” that he found while doing pre-attack research.
Xiong was so intent on killing those on his list that he told investigators that if they let him out of jail, he would continue his trip until he got to the White House.
“Xiong stated that he has no intention of returning to California to see his family because he plans on dying while fighting evil demons in the White House,” Larson wrote.
He’s been charged with making threats against a former US president. He’s still in custody at Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs.
We’ve heard of situations like this one before, in which people seem to lose control of their emotions and do terrible things. Luckily for those on Xiong’s list, he was apprehended before he got to Washington.
