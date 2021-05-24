U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized areas where they could work together for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, on Wednesday.
The two officials have stark differences but they held a cautious, initial first face-to-face meeting since President Joseph Biden took office.
The meeting, which came on the heels of the Arctic Council ministerial talks in Iceland, lasted about 90 minutes and was described by a senior State Department official as a “businesslike, productive discussion.”
Blinken thanked Lavrov for taking the meeting and emphasized areas in which the two countries could cooperate.
“There are many areas where our interests intersect and overlap, and we believe that we can work together and, indeed, build on those interests,” Blinken said, listing the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.
Lavrov echoed his remarks in finding common efforts in curbing the nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea. On the heels of their meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a call that the talks were “constructive” but added that “a lot of problems have accumulated” between Washington and Moscow.
Peskov said the Kremlin has not yet decided on a potential summit later this year between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden proposed a meeting, which would take place outside the US and Russia, during a call with Putin in April.
The discussion between Blinken and Lavrov, the highest-level in-person talks between Washington and Moscow under the Biden administration, comes as the US has pushed back against Russia on a number of fronts.
Earlier in May, the Colonial Pipeline fell victim to a sweeping ransom because of an attack that forced the U.S. company to shut down approximately 5,500 miles of pipeline, leading to a disruption of nearly half of the East Coast fuel supply and causing gasoline shortages in the Southeast.
Ransomware attacks involve malware that encrypts files on a device or network that results in exchange for the release of data.
The assault which was carried out by a Russian criminal cyber group known as DarkSide is the latest cyber attack targeting U.S. critical infrastructure.
In March, the United States sanctioned seven members of the Russian government for the alleged poisoning and subsequent detention of Alexei Navalny, the leading critic of Putin in Russia. Later in the month, Biden called Putin a “killer” and vowed that the Russia leader would “pay a price” for interfering in the 2020 election and trying to boost Trump’s reelection chances.
