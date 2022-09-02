On Wednesday, we talked about social media and the danger it can pose to children — especially when predators are involved.
The day before the “Focus” column ran, California lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two ground-breaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem, according to an AP report.
One measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide details on how and when they remove it. The measure the first of its kind.
The second bill would require companies that provide online services attractive to children to follow age-appropriate design code principles aimed at keeping children safe.
That includes not profiling a child or using the child’s personal information in a way that could harm the child’s physical or mental health or well-being the report said.
The author of the first bill, Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, D-Woodland Hills, said “the online world has created tremendous opportunities, but also real and proximate threats to kids, to vulnerable communities and to American democracy as we know it. We believe that California has a special obligation and a special opportunity to lead on these issues.”
Gabriel’s measure would require companies to say how they regulate their own content under their social media terms of service.
The bill stalled, last year, over free speech issues, before clearing the Senate, 33-3 and the Assembly, 48-0, the AP report said.
The measure had bipartisan support, but Republican Sen. Melissa Melendez, in opposition, worried that it could be used to punish legitimate but unpopular content, the report said.
A third measure working its way through the Legislature would require large social media platforms to disclose to the public statistics on content that violated its policies that were recommended or otherwise amplified by the platform’s algorithms.
If successful, they’d need to start disclosing that information, in mid-2023.
A more controversial measure failed, earlier this month, in the Senate Appropriations Committee, that would have subjected some social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to fines for using features they know can harm children.
These measures could be a major step forward in creating a global standard for protecting children when they’re online.
Even though some oppose it, there does need to be some type of action taken to ensure children’s protection.
