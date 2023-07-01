Thomas D. Elias

Remember Fry’s Electronics, the warehouse-style stores that shut down completely in 2021? Those stores joined 41 California Bed, Bath & Beyond locations, 17 Disney stores in the state and more than a dozen Best Buys that shuttered just in the last year.

They joined hundreds of locations once occupied by Borders Books & Music, KMarts, K-B Toy stores, Linens-N-Things warehouse-style stores, Mervyn’s stores, Circuit Citys, Radio Shacks, Sport Chalets and Blockbuster Video outlets.

