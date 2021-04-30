President Joe Biden set his 100-day goal posts months ago and has been kicking a number of field goals, while fighting the pandemic and his opposition.
Thursday was his 100th day in office and there were measured celebrations.
One first-quarter triumph was a Fox News poll approval that handed the game ball to Biden after he won a 54 percent result.
That’s lower than Barack Obama’s 62 percent and George W. Bush’s 68 percent approval at their respective 100-day points, but higher than the 45 percent Donald Trump received four years ago.
There is an 81-point gap on approval of President Biden between Democrats (95%) and the Republicans (14%).
In addition, concern about Coronavirus stands at a record low, and the highest percentage ever say the virus is at least somewhat under control.
Eighty-one percent feel it is under control, an increase of 34 points since December.
By a 31-point margin, voters say border security is worse than it was two years ago. A 56 percent majority thinks Biden winning the election is completely or mostly behind the increase of migrants at the US southern border and 67% are extremely or very concerned about illegal immigration.
One seriously troubling note is the fact that January was the warmest ever in 141 years.
Karin Gleason, a climatologist with the National Centers for Environmental Information, said that “we completed the first lap in a 12-lap race and we are in the lead.”
In the past, Franklin D. Roosevelt passed 76 laws in 100 days and some presidents have attempted to top that number.
But Biden has signed more reversals of a previous administration’s actions in the first 100 days than any president in history.
He is planning to introduce new proposals for higher taxes on the wealthy, including an increase in the capital gains tax on those with incomes of $1 million and a hike in the rate paid by earners in the top income bracket.
Those would pay for the next phase of Biden’s economic plans, which include investments in child-care funding, paid medical leave and free community college. It comes after Biden proposed higher corporate taxes to fund the first phase of his infrastructure package.
He planned to travel to Georgia on Thursday, following a joint address to Congress that looked different in many respects because of the pandemic, including the lack of a box in the House chamber for the president’s guests.
