It was 1945 when the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Japanese cities, but many nations of the world hold fast to improving their nuclear capabilities.
As newly seated President Joseph Biden began his four-year term, his team announced that the new US top official is seeking a five-year extension on the only remaining “START” treaty limiting the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals, just days before it expires.
“The decision to seek a five-year treaty extension, which Russia supports, but the Biden administration hadn’t settled on until now, reflects the rapidly approaching deadline of Feb. 5,” the officials said.
President Donald Trump tried to conclude a shorter extension with Moscow in the final months of his presidency, but he failed to reach an agreement after his nuclear envoy spent months trying to persuade China to join the accord before dropping that demand.
“New START is manifestly in the national security interest of the United States and makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial,” a senior US official said.
As the Biden administration informs Moscow of its terms for an extension, the president will order Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to provide him a full intelligence assessment of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2020 election, use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny and bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan, officials said.
Biden’s plans for potential punitive action toward Russia at the outset of the administration is unique among his recent predecessors, all of whom attempted to turn a new page with the Kremlin in the hopes of encouraging a more productive relationship.
Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told lawmakers that sanctions passed by Congress to target Moscow will be “extremely helpful in being able to impose ... costs and consequences” on Russia.
He said the New START, which restricts the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 and deployed strategic delivery systems to 700, provides the United States “tremendous access to data and inspections” and is “certainly in the national interest to extend.”
U.S. officials said they hope a quick renewal of New START could provide a foundation for new arms control arrangements, potentially including China.
