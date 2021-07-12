President Joe Biden, on Thursday, announced what millions have been waiting for nearly 20 years — withdrawal of US troops from the torturous Afghanistan landscape.
He defended the rapid withdrawal as the country appeared increasingly at risk of spiraling into a civil war.
“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” the president said. “It’s the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.”
Biden said the drawdown was proceeding in a “secure and orderly way” and that his military commanders had advised him to move swiftly when it began. Any other plan, he said, would have come with increased risk to the military personnel.
“Nearly 20 years of experience has shown us — and the current security situation only confirms — that just one more year of fighting in Afghanistan is not a solution, but a recipe for being there indefinitely,” the president said.
He committed to swiftly evacuating thousands of Afghan translators and their families who worked alongside the United States, saying that the timeline for processing special immigrant visas had been “dramatically accelerated.”
And he said the US would continue to provide civilian and humanitarian assistances, including speaking out for the rights of women and girls.
Biden acknowledged that a continued presence in Afghanistan would not alter the course of the country, and stressed that it was up to the Afghan government to chart its own path. He argued that the United States accomplished its initial goal of weeding out al-Qaida and killing its leader Osama bin Laden and there was no justification for keeping troops there.
The Taliban has been making significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan in recent days and are inching closer to the capital, Kabul.
While Biden said, in April, that the US would leave the country by Sept. 11, the vast majority of US troops have already left and America has faced accusations from the Afghan troops that they were taken by surprise by the stealthy American departure in recent days.
Former President Donald Trump had said he would have withdrawn all troops by May 1 under a deal reached with the Taliban. Biden has said that timeline was too hasty.
The US Department of Defense said it had already drawn down 90 percent of its operations and handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense two months ahead of the Sept. 11 deadline, set by Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.