Thiessen, Marc

President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has largely slipped from public consciousness, but it could very well cost him the presidency.

Don’t get me wrong, when Americans vote next year, most won’t be thinking about Taliban forces marching into Kabul in 2021, horrific images of Afghans clinging to and then falling from departing US military aircraft, or the 13 Americans killed by a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate. But those catastrophic moments indelibly shifted Americans’ opinions of Biden’s presidency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.