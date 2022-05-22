With the mid-term elections a few months away, things are not looking good for President Joe Biden.
In a recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research, regarding his approval rating, results showed that only 39% of adults in the United States approve of his performance as president.
Furthermore, only two in 10 adults questioned say the country is going in the right direction or that the economy is good. That number is down from three in 10, a month prior.
“Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction, down from 49%, in April,” an AP report said.
What should be more alarming and concerning for Biden is that approval among Democrats is at 73%, which is a substantial drop since earlier in his presidency.
“In AP-NORC polls conducted, in 2021, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats never dropped below 82%,” the AP report said.
The country is facing a multitude of challenges to include the persistent COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence, a shortage of baby formula and inflation. This is all causing a widespread sense of exasperation among Americans as we try to navigate through all the challenges and stay afloat, financially.
Some voters feel that Biden hasn’t delivered on his promises. Stimulus checks were issued a couple of times and that seemed to be the last win for his administration. Further, Republicans have not been warm or welcoming to him and less than one in 10 approve of him or how he’s handling the economy. That, however, hasn’t changed from last month, according to the AP-NORC poll.
Many Republicans blame his administration for the skyrocketing gas prices and insist that if he hadn’t stopped the Keystone XL pipeline, gas prices wouldn’t be so high.
Overall, though, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of how he’s handling the economy. That number hasn’t changed much over the last few months. In fact, the dissatisfaction with how he’s handling the economy has deepened. Only 18% of those polled say his policies have helped more than they’ve hurt the economy. That figure is down from 24% in March.
Meanwhile, 51% say the policies have done more harm than good and 30% say they haven’t made a difference either way.
It’s too late for Biden to make enough of a change before the mid-terms, in an effort to sway voters that don’t agree with his policies and are not satisfied with the job he’s doing. The country is in such disarray at the moment that it’s impossible to fix what’s broken in a few short months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.