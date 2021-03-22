American President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a price for Russian efforts to undermine the 2020 election with the aim of “denigrating” Biden’s candidacy.
A landmark US intelligence assessment found the Russian government meddled in the 2020 election.
In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” which aired Wednesday, Biden said: “We had a long talk, he and I, and relatively well. And the conversation started — ‘I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, be prepared.”
Biden held his first call with Putin in late January. The White House said at the time, that Biden confronted the Russian president on a number of issues, including Moscow’s interference in the 2020 US presidential elections, the massive Solarwinds cyberattacks, the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and reports of Russia bounties on American troops serving in Afghanistan.
The US president wouldn’t provide more details to ABC on what “price” Putin will pay, but the Biden administration is expected to announce sanctions related to election interference soon, three US State Department officials have told CNN.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an assessment on Tuesday about foreign threats to the 2020 US federal elections. The assessment found that Russia pursued efforts aimed at “denigrating President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating socio-political divisions in the US.
The report is the most comprehensive assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 elections to date, detailing extensive influence operations by US adversaries that sought to undermine confidence in the democratic process, in addition to targeting specific presidential candidates.
During his interview with ABC, Biden was reminded of the 2011 exchange he said he had with Putin at the Kremlin.
Biden told Putin he didn’t think he had a soul. Putin’s response, Biden recalls, was to say, “We understand one another.”
“Look, the most important thing dealing with foreign leaders, and I’ve dealt with a lot of them over my career, is just to know the other guy,” Biden said.
When interviewer George Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he thought Putin was “a killer,” the President said, “Mhmm. I do.”
