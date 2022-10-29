Jacob Sullum

President Joe Biden recently claimed his student loan forgiveness plan was authorized by “a law” that he “just signed” after Congress narrowly approved it. “It’s passed,” he said during a NowThis News panel discussion. “I got it passed by a vote or two.”

In reality, the debt cancellation program was never approved by Congress, which is the main argument underlying several legal challenges to it.

