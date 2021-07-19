In what may be July’s most important global story, US President Joseph Biden has issued a stern warning that the United States will “take any necessary action” to defend critical American infrastructure following a massive ransomware attack by suspected Russian cybercriminals.
In sharp contrast to former President Trump’s expressions when he said he often believed in Russian President’s Vladimir Putin’s “innocent claims,” Biden’s attitude is that Putin often lies.
The proliferation of ransomware attacks is heaping tension on an already spiraling relationship between Washington and Moscow. From Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to a face-off over American citizens detained in Russia, ties between the two nations are largely in tatters.
The ambiguity this year in the latest ransomware attacks has not helped diplomacy.
The Biden administration is uncertain if the culprits are controlled by the Kremlin, yet it insists Putin is responsible for stopping the strikes if they are carried out on his soil.
Biden, this month, spoke with Putin “about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the United States and other countries in the world,” according to a readout provided by the White House.
The president described the call with Putin following an executive order signing in the White House.
“I made it very clear to (Putin) that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is,” Biden said.
He told reporters that up until now, the US response has been to exercise sanctions, impose sanctions for this malign activity.
“Does it make sense for the US to kick it up a notch and attack the actual servers that are used?” a reporter asked.
“Yes, ” Biden said.
A senior administration official later said the White House would not be telegraphing the specifics of any planned retaliation.
“Some of (the actions) will be manifest and visible,” the official said in a call to reporters. “Some of them may not be. But we expect those to a take place in the days and weeks ahead.”
Biden also said his administration and Putin’s government had “set up a means of communication now on a regular basis — to be able to communicate with one another when each of us thinks something is happening in another country that affects the home country.”
