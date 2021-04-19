One of the most despised financial heads of any Ponzi scheme, Bernard Madoff, 82, died in prison on Wednesday.
His enormous fraud left behind a devastating human toll and paper losses totaling $64.8 billion.
He was serving a 150-year prison sentence and had asked for an early release in February 2020. The Ponzi scheme is probably the largest in human history.
His longtime residence was in a federal prison hospital in Butner, N.C.
His superlative scheme was based on lies that employees were required to make on paper, greatly exaggerating how much upward revenue change the customers were gaining each month. The misinformation reports encouraged more investment from the investors.
In phone interviews with the Washington Post at the time, Madoff expressed unsubstantial remorse for his crimes, saying he had “made a terrible mistake.”
“I’m terminally ill,” he said. “There is no cure for my type of disease. So, you know, I’ve served. I’ve served 11 years already, and, quite frankly, I’ve suffered through it.”
Buttressed by elaborate account statements and a deep reservoir of trust from his investors and regulators, Madoff steered his fraud scheme safely through a severe recession in the early 1990s, a global financial crisis in 1998 and an anxious aftermath of the terrorist attacks in September 2001.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors, pressured by demands from their own clients, began to take hundreds of millions of dollars from their Madoff accounts.
By December 2008, more than $12 billion had been withdrawn and little fresh cash was coming in to cover redemptions.
Faced with ruin, Madoff confessed to his two sons that his supposedly profitable money management operation was actually “one big lie.”
They reported his confession to law enforcement and the next day, Dec. 11, 2008, he was arrested at his Manhattan penthouse.
More than money was lost. At least two people, in despair over their losses, committed suicide. A major Madoff investor suffered a fatal heart attack after months of contentious litigation over his role in the scheme. Some investors lost their homes. Other lost the trust and friendship of relatives and friends they had inadvertently steered into harm’s way.
The victims of his fraud, some of whom went overnight from comfortable wealth to frantic desperations, numbered in the thousands and were scattered from Palm Beach to the Persian Gulf.
There was no sign of distress in the Madoff family lifestyle. While not conspicuously ostentatious by Wall Street standards, the Madoffs lived well.
