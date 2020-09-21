In remarks on Sept. 16, US Attorney General William Barr blasted his own Justice Department prosecutors.
He spoke at a largely conservative audience celebrating Constitution Day at Hillsdale College, the leader of the Justice Department asserted that he’s the one who should make the big calls in cases of national interest.
“The notion that line prosecutors should make the final decision at the Department of Justice is completely crazy,” Barr said.
Under the law, all prosecutorial power is vested in the attorney general. And these people are agents of the attorney general. “As I say to FBI agents, ‘Whose agent do you think you are?’ Now, I don’t say this in a pompous way, but that is the chain of authority and legitimacy in the Department of Justice.”
Barr didn’t mention particular prosecutions, but he’s faced steady criticism over this decisions to intervene in cases to help people close to President Trump, including longtime political adviser Michael Flynn. Some prosecutors have quit in response to Barr’s interventions
Two current Justice employees testified last summer on Capitol Hill about political interference at a whistleblower hearing.
The attorney general saved most of his ire for his own Justice Department ranks. At one point he likened junior prosecutors to children in preschool.
“Letting the most junior members set the agenda might be a good philosophy for a Montessori preschool, but it’s no way to run a federal agency,” Barr said.
The comments drew reaction from former Justice officials, including President Barack Obama’s AG, Eric Holder and one-time civil divisions chief Jody Hunt, who left his post as assistant attorney general earlier this year.
Barr reiterated his concerns about voting by mail in the November presidential race, echoing unfounded claims by the president about possible fraud without providing evidence other than “common sense.”
Barr has urged prosecutors to seek federal charges whenever possible. He listed a number of additional statues they could possibly use, including one addressing conspiracies or plots to overthrow the government.
The dictionary definition of sedition is “The stirring up of discontent, resistance or rebellion against the government in power.
To bring a sedition case, prosecutors would have to prove there was a conspiracy to attack government agents or officials that posed an imminent danger, legal experts said.
One writer wrote that of all Donald Trump’s service employees willing to put the president’s extremely fragile ego above the country, William Barr is the most dangerous.
