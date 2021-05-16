The Fourth of July holiday is more than a month away and already, we are getting letters about fireworks and hearing about plans for local celebrations.
However, we’re also hearing about illegal fireworks. One Los Angeles County Supervisor is looking to curb the influx of illegal and increasingly dangerous fireworks.
In the Wednesday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, we ran a story about Los Angeles County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s letters to federal law enforcement agencies, asking for their help and collaboration to stop the trend.
“The letters were prompted by a recent fatal house explosion in San Bernardino County that killed two men, in addition to an increase in community concern for the perils that illegal fireworks pose to local neighborhoods,” according to the report.
Barger said in the report, that because “illegal fireworks are smuggled from outside California, our federal partners are in a unique position to help local jurisdictions combat the influx of fireworks contraband.”
If they are successful, then surely it will make a difference and hopefully curb or put a stop to all the fireworks activity that happens throughout the summer in the Antelope Valley.
Sometimes there is so much activity that it sounds like the neighborhood is under siege. Which neighborhood, you ask? Pick any neighborhood and they have likely heard the barrage on any given summer night. It begins around Memorial Day and doesn’t let up until after the Fourth of July.
In 2020, however, fireworks could be heard in some areas well into the fall. And just last week, in a west Lancaster neighborhood, someone was setting them off.
Not only are they annoying to the neighbors, but fireworks also pose a fire danger.
“Our office shares the concern of our constituents of the significant fire danger this poses, particularly in consideration of the illegal firework explosion that occurred in a home in Ontario, California, on March 16, 2021,” Barger’s letter says.
Skyrockets, mortars, firecrackers, M-80s and all other fireworks that explode or fly are prohibited throughout California. So where do folks get them? They are imported by people from other states, where they are legal, and are shipped across the US borders and from overseas.
