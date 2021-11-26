Bargain hunters looking for a good deal this holiday season might be in for some disappointment.
Not only is the supply chain still furled and moving at what seems like a sloth’s pace, but stores such as TJ Maxx and Burlington might not have access to the name-brand items they are known for.
Even before the pandemic, retailers such as Steve Madden, Under Armour, Levi’s, Carters and Ralph Lauren were trying to move away from off-price companies because they are the least profitable outlets for brands.
In addition, offering too many discount products also dilutes a brand’s image and erodes their pricing power over consumers. The companies would rather sell their items through their stores, factory stores, premium wholesale partners or websites, all of which will mean more profits for them.
But now, discount stores face a true dilemma because brand-name inventory isn’t abundant for them. Normally, they can buy shoe brands’ and premium clothing inventory for cheap, then sell it to consumers for bargain prices. The issue now is that very little unused clothing is available to discount retailers, which means a shortage at places such as Burlington and TJ Maxx.
They aren’t the only ones feeling a pinch, though — and inflation is to blame for this one.
Shoppers who like Dollar Tree will also be in for a surprise soon, as the company has decided to raise prices from $1 to $1.25. They are one of the last true remaining dollar stores around.
“Selling stuff strictly for $1 hampered Dollar Tree, the company said, and forced it to stop selling some ‘customer favorites,’ ” according to a CNN business report. “Raising prices will give Dollar Tree more flexibility to reintroduce those items, expand its selection and bring new products and sizes to its stores.”
The Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski also said it’s the right time to shift away from the constraints of the $1 price point.
While he might think this is the appropriate time for such a move, those who shop there either out of necessity or because they can find good deals likely won’t agree with him.
We wonder: Will the name be changed to $1.25 Tree?
