Sadly, child abuse is dominating headlines once again. Last week the Antelope Valley Press’ front page included separate articles about two young Antelope Valley boys dying at the hands of their mothers — the very people who should be caring for and protecting them.
The very next day, three children were murdered by their mother in Los Angeles. It is time we open our eyes to the realities of maltreatment of children and the effect it is having on our communities.
Nearly 40 years ago, April was designated Child Abuse Prevention Month. Throughout the month, organizations across the country work to raise awareness about this difficult, but important, issue. Due to the events of the past year, planting child abuse front and center in people’s minds may be more important today than ever before.
Here at The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley we are recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month by:
• Partnering with local restaurants and retailers, who are distributing pertinent information to customers while also raising money for our organization.
• Adding content to our Facebook and Instagram pages, including videos of various staff members reading thought-provoking children’s stories each Saturday. The books we have chosen are used by our therapists to help children navigate the trauma they have endured.
• Distributing free pinwheel-making kits to local children and asking families to post photos online with the hashtag #EndChildAbuseAV.
Central to our Child Abuse Prevention Month activities is our Pinwheels of Hope campaign. Pinwheels represent whimsy and innocence, which is why they are used as a national symbol for child abuse prevention.
To help fund the vital service we provide to children and families in the Antelope Valley, we are seeking sponsors for 700 pinwheels, which represent the number of children who received therapy here in 2020.
At the end of the month, we will place those pinwheels in a garden on our property as a powerful visual representation of the sweet lives affected by the trauma of abuse and neglect. Sponsorships are $100 per pinwheel and will help ensure every child who needs our support can access it at no charge.
In reflecting on the 700 abused and neglected children our therapists cared for last year, I can’t help but think about the many thousands of youngsters who have come through our doors over the past 33 years. My hope for each one of them is that our specially trained therapists were able to give them a chance at the bright futures they deserve.
As more people emerge from isolation, schools reopen and the weather warms up, let’s pay particular attention to the children of the Antelope Valley. We can all become curious observers, noticing the clues and cues that may indicate something is amiss. Stepping up and saying something could change the course of a child’s life.
Sue Page is the executive director of The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV). Founded in 1988, CCAV’s mission is to promote healing and provide protection from abuse through education and expert care for children and families in the Antelope Valley. For more information, visit ccav.org
