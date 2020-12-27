People don’t usually go to the hospital unless they are in desperate need of medical attention.
Getting admitted can be a scary experience — especially if it’s an emergency situation and you’re not quite sure what’s wrong with you. However, normally, you get admitted and are confident that your ailment will be diagnosed and you will receive the care that goes along with getting healthy again.
Never does one assume that upon admission to a hospital, their life might end at the hands of a roommate, but that’s exactly what happened on Dec. 17 at Antelope Valley Hospital, when an 82-year-old man was beaten to death with an oxygen tank.
When you think about heinous crimes, this rises to the top for various reasons. They were being treated for COVID, the man was beaten to death within the confines of a hospital room, he was beaten because he was praying.
We ran a story about the incident on Dec. 24. We attempted to get the hospital’s side of the story, hoping they’d have an explanation and be able to answer some questions, but instead, their public information officer offered the canned, “no comment” response. She used the excuse that it’s an ongoing investigation.
Of course it is. A man was murdered under the noses of hospital staff. That begs the question: Where was the hospital staff? Did they not hear the commotion going on in that room? Aren’t COVID and ICU patients supposed to be checked on regularly? How long had it been since a nurse had been in there? How long was it before the man was discovered? And why did it take so long for the story to get out?
Based on personal experience, it was probably hours before a nurse went in to check on the patients. We know of at least one person admitted to ICU, who saw the nurse early in the morning at the beginning of her shift and in the afternoon, at the end of her shift. Visits in between were non-existent. In addition, any questions asked about procedures, discharge, etc., were met with a heavy sigh and a simple “I don’t know.” And she never did try to answer the patient’s question. Needless to say, after three days in ICU, the patient was ecstatic when finally discharged.
That was one bad apple, though. The other nurses were great, helpful, attentive and compassionate.
We can only hope that the man that was beaten wasn’t under the charge of Nurse Ratched. We have heard a lot about the conditions at AV Hospital, yet all claims are vehemently denied by the administration — current and former.
The nurse that came in twice a day to check on her patient worked there under the former administration, we’re not sure if she’s still there, but given what happened on Dec. 17, we can only imagine that not much has changed and maybe, in fact, has become worse under this administration.
We don’t know exactly what happened because the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department only releases so much information, considering that the accused murderer is facing several charges.
The administration at AV Hospital isn’t talking, either. Why? Is it really because of the criminal investigation? Or is it because they have too much at stake? How can they explain how a patient was able to kill another patient, all while medical personnel milled about? We’re interested in hearing the answer.
