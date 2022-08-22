Flex alerts and cutting back on water in California are common during the summer months. We complain about having to do both as the end of August brings temperatures in the triple digits to the Antelope Valley.
Not that we don’t experience triple digits at other times over the summer, but late August seems to usher in several consecutive days of triple digits, which means the bake is on every single day.
But other places are experiencing the same types of issues — and not just in the United States.
A “yellow” alert was issued, Friday, in Beijing, indicating that at least two provinces are facing drought-like conditions, and more dry weather or drought is expected.
It’s the first time in nine years that a nationwide drought warning has been issued. The country is dealing with below-average rainfall and one of the worst heatwaves in six decades.
Meanwhile, the climate crisis is also causing huge fluctuations in the water level in the Sea of Galilee and leaving lakes dried up all over the Middle East and beyond, according to a CNN report.
The Sea of Galilee isn’t actually a sea, but rather a freshwater lake that has sustained life.
Israelis have a solution to keep the Sea of Galilee from drying up, however. The Israeli government plans to pump water from the Mediterranean Sea, remove the salt and send it across the country to top up the lake, when needed.
As the summer has pressed on, it seems that heat waves have affected many, to include those in Europe. Thousands of deaths were reported during last month’s brutal heat wave.
Temperatures across much of the continent soared, smashing records in July.
Scientists say the 104-degree temperatures recorded in the United Kingdom was made at least 10 times more likely by climate change. Temperatures of 104 degrees also hit as far north as Hamburg, Germany. Meanwhile, during the week that began on July 11, there were several days where temperatures reached 113 in parts of the Iberian Peninsula. Spain and Portugal directly attributed some deaths to the heat.
Even the Netherlands was affected. Municipal officials had to cool down bridges by using water to keep them functioning during the hottest days of the heatwave.
Despite the evidence, some will still call the “climate crisis” hogwash. But as we continue to experience temperatures and severe drought, the issue is hard to ignore.
