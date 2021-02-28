Let’s talk about the United State’s Constitution’s Second Amendment — that’s right, the one that protects the right to keep and bear arms.
Before anyone gets upset at the mere mention of this topic, we’re going to preface this column by saying that we are absolutely not against the right to keep and bear arms. However, there are some issues with laws that govern that right.
In the Saturday edition of the Antelope Valley Press, we ran a story about a man who led police on a 45-minute chase, after being pulled over for a traffic violation.
When they finally caught up to him a second time and pulled him over once again, they discovered this man had weapons within arm’s reach, was wearing body armor and was in possession of fireworks, as well as illegal ammunition.
The captain at Palmdale Station figured the man took off and attempted to evade deputies because of the items in his possession. We figure that’s pretty good deductive reasoning.
Capt. Shaffer also went on to say that there’s nothing wrong with firearms, as long as people are responsible and go through the proper channels to acquire the necessary permits to carry them. By the sound of it, the man who got stopped wasn’t a law-abiding citizen.
That brings us to our next point. It’s understandable, that in order to keep firearms, there are certain laws by which we must abide. Without them, it would be like the Wild West. However, in many instances, it already is.
Not everyone abides by the law. Not everyone will apply for and go through the process to get a conceal carry permit. Not everyone is going to buy their firearms from a legitimate source — especially those firearms that are illegal. While the laws are in place to protect those who abide by them, what about those who circumvent them and are likely the ones buying illegal ammunition and firearms. How are we protected from those who buy illegal weapons and use them for nefarious reasons?
The simple answer is: We’re not. Unless such a weapon is used in a crime, no one is going to know the owner is in possession of it.
There are myriad reasons why this happens: They are not supposed to be in possession of weapons, they are purchasing weapons that are not legal or they simply don’t want the “government” to know what they have.
So while law-abiding, responsible citizens are likely to go through the process of obtaining the required permits and licenses for their firearms, we can’t say the same for criminals, who will get weapons regardless. Is this fair?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.