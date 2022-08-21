While computers and phones on other platforms have widely been susceptible to malware and hackers over the last several years, often compromising a person’s identity and other personal information, those who use Apple products have been largely confident that they won’t fall victim to those types of issues. Until now.
Two security reports were released, Wednesday, by Apple, that disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPads, Macs and iPhones, that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.
The company’s explanation of the vulnerability means that a hacker could get “full admin access” to the device. If that happened, intruders could impersonate the device’s owner and run any software in their name.
Apple has not said in the reports how, by whom or where the vulnerabilities were discovered, but rather cited an anonymous researcher.
Security experts have advised users to update the affected devices (the iPhone 6S and later models, several iPad models, including the fifth generation and later; all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; as well as all Mac computers running Mac OS Monterey. Some iPod models can also be affected).
Israel’s NSO Group, a commercial spyware company, is one organization known to take advantage of flaws like the ones Apple is experiencing.
They exploit them in malware that infects targets’ smart phones, extracts their contents and surveils the target in real time.
The US Commerce Department has black-listed the NSO Group, whose spyware has been used in Latin America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Human rights activists, journalists and dissidents have all been targeted by them.
What’s the takeaway from all of this?
While technology has made our lives easier (and in some cases, made us lazy and complacent when it comes to security), there is no platform or company that can 100% guarantee the safety of personal information on phones, tablets, computers and other devices.
The best defense is to limit the information you put on your phone, such as passwords and apps. Convenience isn’t always worth the dangers and consequences one could face if too much personal information is stored on their phone.
