While computers and phones on other platforms have widely been susceptible to malware and hackers over the last several years, often compromising a person’s identity and other personal information, those who use Apple products have been largely confident that they won’t fall victim to those types of issues. Until now.

Two security reports were released, Wednesday, by Apple, that disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPads, Macs and iPhones, that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.

