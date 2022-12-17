When parents send their children to school, there’s an expectation that they will be safe and school administrators will make sure nothing happens to them.
For the most part, that’s true, but sometimes children — and teenagers — engage in behavior that could put them in harm’s way.
This statement applies to the teenager who died of a fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of Bernstein High School, in Hollywood, on Sept. 13. She and some friends has purchased what they thought was Percocet, earlier in the day, from someone at a nearby park.
According to news reports, they went into the bathroom at the school, crushed the pills and snorted them. Unfortunately, the pills contained fentanyl and 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died of an overdose, while a friend was found by her father, overdosing in the hallway.
Now Ramos’s mother is suing the school district, claiming that their negligence caused Ramos’s death. She said in a news report, that if the administrators would have gone to search for her daughter when she asked them to, after discovering that she wasn’t in class, that they could have found her and maybe had time to save her life.
The attorney representing the woman said the school is a “haven for drugs” and claims the administrators knew about students buying and selling drugs in the bathroom on campus, but did nothing about it.
While that may be true, Ramos allegedly went off campus to buy the pill that killed her.
Furthermore, while it’s true that school is a place where students should be kept safe, it’s not a daycare center. And when it comes to teenagers, how are administrators supposed to differentiate between a student in a potentially dangerous situation and a student who’s decided to ditch class? Is it protocol for them to search for each student who doesn’t show up to class? It’s doubtful that they have the resources for that.
It’s also true that Bernstein High School administrators need to address the issue of drugs being sold on campus, if that, in fact, is happening. Aside from that, they can’t be held responsible for each and every student’s actions.
Instead of suing the school, why doesn’t Ramos’s mother sue the person who sold her daughter the deadly pill? That would make more sense.
