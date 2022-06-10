As a resident of Southern California, it can sometimes feel like most of the money made from working goes to pay rent (if you’re a renter).
These days, with inflation at an all-time high and gas prices continuing to skyrocket, most people are seeing less of their hard-earned money left over after all the bills are paid, so it’s not just renters who are suffering.
However, it also applies to rent, since rates are increasing. Before the economic woes, it wasn’t uncommon for people to have two jobs to make ends meet. Now they might need three.
A Nexstar Media Wire news report revealed just how many hours a person must work to afford rent in California. The report was based on an analysis by SmartAsset, that reviewed the nation’s 25 largest cities to determine the number of hours a renter would need to work to cover housing. Three metrics were used: Average hours worked per year, median monthly rent and take-home pay.
It’s not surprising to learn that Los Angeles came in second when it comes to spending more than 30% of your pre-tax income on housing. The analysis estimated the average rent in LA is $1,523, while the average hourly wage is $21.08. According to the calculations, the average person would have to work 72.3 hours to pay for rent, each month. That’s nearly two weeks of work at a full-time job.
San Diego was close behind, with an average rent price of $1,770 and an average hourly wage of $24.53. The analysis revealed a person would have to work 72.2 hours to afford that rent price.
These “average” rent prices seem pretty low. When you figure in the actual price of rent compared to the average hourly wage, the numbers become even more disproportionate.
Unfortunately, there’s not much a person can do when they’re renters, except look for a more affordable place to live. More affordable doesn’t necessarily mean better or safer, though.
Meanwhile, when you compare the Los Angeles figures to those in Detroit, for example, you can really see the difference. The estimated hourly wage there is $20.80 after taxes and the median rent price is $850. That would mean a renter would need to work just over 40 hours to cover their rent every month.
The news report said Detroit was the only city that SmartAsset reviewed where a renter would need to work just one full-time week to cover rent.
So if you’re feeling the pinch, you’re not alone. It’s no wonder some people are choosing to move to more affordable states. With the way things are going, Californians will need two or three jobs, just to stay afloat in this economy.
