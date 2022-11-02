Halloween just ended, but one man in Victorville made this year extra scary for some women.
The 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting one woman and robbing another in Victorville, while wearing a clown mask, officials said on Oct. 26.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the victim told dispatchers that she was robbed by a man who wore a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt. The mask was in the likeness of Pennywise, from Stephen King’s latest “It” movie.
Deputies saw a man matching the suspect’s description as they responded to the scene. They detained Joel Hernandez and found evidence of the robbery inside his backpack, along with $500 in cash that he’d stolen from the victim.
“He had a backpack he was carrying,” Mara Rodriguez, the spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department, said. “In that backpack, they located the money that was taken from the victim, as well as some other items that helped ID him as the suspect. They also recovered the plastic clown mask and another ski mask that he was apparently wearing at the time.”
Hernandez allegedly groped another victim minutes before the robbery, according to a news report.
That incident happened in the parking lot of El Super market by a man in a red sweatshirt, who was wearing a white clown mask.
Both of the victims are in their 50s. Investigators believe that Hernandez may have attacked other women, too.
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and sexual assault and is being held on $200,000 bail.
It was quick work by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department that resulted in Hernandez’s arrest. Had they not caught up with him, there’s no telling how many other women would have fallen victim to him.
It’s just too bad that neither of the women used self defense or were carrying a taser or pepper spray.
That clown would have deserved what he got, had either of them fought back.
