Kathleen Parker

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Taking the witness stand was a high-risk gamble for defendant Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred attorney charged with killing his wife and son on June 7, 2021. Apparently, he decided to test the theory that admitting a lie is the shortest route to redemption — or at least to a hung jury.

In testimony Thursday and Friday that alternated between sobs and steely resolve, Murdaugh finally admitted that, contrary to his consistent denials over the past year and a half, he was at the dog kennels where the murders took place — and where he claimed he later discovered the bodies of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22.

