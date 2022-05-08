Using an airline to get from one point to another isn’t what it used to be.
There was a time not so long ago, when flying was somewhat enjoyable. Prior to 9/11, people who were not accompanying you on a flight could walk with you to your gate and wait with you until it was time to board.
But tighter security changed that and now there’s the sometimes grueling TSA process we must all go through to make sure we’re not taking any unapproved items on the plane.
Despite the changes in security, flying still wasn’t all that bad.
Then COVID-19 happened and it seems to have brought out the worst in people. Masks were mandated while on board airplanes — and understandably so. After all, you are stuck in an aircraft, with recirculated air and a bunch of strangers. You have no idea if they’re sick or not.
Don’t forget about the coughing, hacking and sneezing that inevitably happens. Not to mention all those surfaces that people touch — trays, pamphlets, seat arms, etc.
Regardless, the mask mandate wasn’t popular and while some people quietly disagreed with it, but complied anyway, some people started acting like lunatics.
Some of the lunatic behavior resulted in passengers arguing with flight attendants and in some cases, flight attendants getting assault and injured.
So what is an airline to do when passengers get out of hand? One solution is to ban them. That isn’t limited to those who assault airline staff, however. It also applies to any unruly behavior, whether it’s rooted in the passenger being disruptive, harassing other passengers or doing other things out of the “norm.”
Take, for example, the 57-year-old Escondido, Calif. man who opened an emergency exit on a United Airlines jet, on Thursday, while the plane taxied at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
The jet was approaching the gate at terminal one, when the man opened the exit, got on the wing and jumped to the tarmac. He then allegedly tried to guide the aircraft to the gate.
He was arrested and taken into custody and charged with reckless conduct.
Meanwhile, the TSA and FAA say they will share information about unruly passengers. Currently, passengers who create problems are subject to fines and individual airlines can ban certain travelers. According to FAA reports, it got 5,779 complaints of unruly behavior, in 2021.
Flying is a privilege, not a right and if people can’t behave in a civil manner, then they shouldn’t have the privilege of arriving at a destination quickly.
Perhaps a few hours on the road via bus or car would put things in perspective for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.