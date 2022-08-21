Steve Chapman

Riley Moore, the state treasurer of West Virginia, is fed up with people who worry about climate change. “The climate has been changing in the world since Earth was created,” he informed The New York Times. “Whether these greenhouse gas emissions are contributing to the warming of the globe, I’m not sure I necessarily agree with that.”

It was said of the Bourbons, who once ruled France, that they had learned nothing and forgotten nothing. When it comes to environmental matters, Republican politicians have learned nothing and forgotten everything.

