In a body where few members ever want to give up their seat voluntarily, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) announced Monday that more than five decades of public service was enough.

“Reelection looks like it would be a relatively easy situation,” he said in a wide-ranging conversation. “No one is nipping at my heels.” By the end of his term in 2024, he will have served for 58 years in state and federal office. Despite encouragement to run again, “I had to recognize the decision I’m making is not a two-year decision; it’s an eight-year decision.” He then uttered the words so rarely heard from senators: “There’s more to life than being an elected official.”

