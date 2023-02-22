Thomas D. Elias

hint of greed may be seeping into the public perception of California’s first-and-only in the nation slavery Reparations Task Force.

Plenty of ideas the commission has floated might win easy acceptance among this state’s mostly liberal voters. The group was created in 2020 via a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.