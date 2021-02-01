New federal data offers a comprehensive snapshot of 2020, marred by staggering job losses, waves of small-business closures and mounting inequality.
The experts say that it was the worst year since World War II.
The data shows that the U.S. economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic ravaged factories, businesses and households, pushing America’s economic growth to a low not seen since the US wound down spending in 1946.
Overall, the economy was surprisingly resilient in the second half of the disastrous year, given the fall-off at the start of the public health crisis.
The statistics were released on Dec. 28, by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Yet, the 1% growth in the fourth quarter signaled a faltering recovery and a long road ahead, with 9.8 million jobs still missing and 23.8 million adults struggling to feed their families.
“2020 has no precedent in modern economic history,” David Wilcox, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former director of the domestic economics division at the Federal Reserve, said. “The influenza of 1918 and 1919 predates our modern system of economic statistics and since World War II, there’s never been a contraction that even remotely approached the severity and the breadth of the initial collapse in 2020.”
It’s the first time the economy has contracted for the year since 2009, when gross domestic product shrank by 2.5% during the depths of the Great Recession. The next-worst plunge was 1946, when the economy shrank by 11.6% as the nation demobilized from its wartime footing.
Consumer spending in the final three months of the year slowed down in all 15 categories tracked by the BEA, as the sectors that powered third-quarter growth faltered. Americans spent less on restaurants and hotels, a sector that had been a surprising third-quarter bright spot and the growth of spending on motor vehicles and health care slowed after a steep third-quarter acceleration.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) seized on the new GDP figures in a speech on the Senate floor, arguing that they make the case for passing a big new relief bill.
President Joseph Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion economic relief package with money for individual Americans and cities and states, as well as Coronavirus testing and vaccines, among other provisions.
The nascent economic recovery was propelled by a rebound of sales of automobiles and household goods such as furniture and in renovations and supplies for home offices.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, used to be driven by an ever-growing demand for services, including leisure and hospitality and restaurants and bars.
