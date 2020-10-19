Congress has so far failed to provide a new economic relief package. No income for 13.4 million American workers will mean catastrophe conditions for as many US families and a gross failure to improve our heavily depleted economy.
“We’re making a deeply fundamental mistake by not authorizing all our unemployment insurance programs,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), vice chair of Congress’s Joint Economic Committee told Politico. “When we take the money away, that’s what’s been propping up consumer spending and the ability of people to get by.”
Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.) said those workers don’t know how they’re going to make it through the month.
“I have nearly 200,000 Nevadans who are contacting my office on a regular basis and other members of our delegation to express their anxiety with the situation,” he said.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new program that has provided jobless benefits to gig workers and others traditionally eligible for help and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which extends state unemployment benefits an additional 13 weeks, are both set to lapse at the end of the year. Another program — Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation — provided an extra $600 a week in jobless aid for four months before it expired on July 31, and Democrats are pushing to restore it.
States have very few options available to them and that is why it is really only the federal government that can help at this critical time.
With the pandemic nearly in its 30th week, millions of Americans have now been unemployed for more than six months. Regular state benefits typically last only 26 weeks, meaning that many workers are tapping into the extra weeks of benefits funded by the CARES Act.
The resulting shock to states and workers should these programs be allowed to lapse could set off a downward spiral as Americans stop buying goods and are unable to pay rent, economists and lawmakers warn.
Currently, 46 states and territories are participating in Extended Benefits and more workers are expected to pour into this program as they use up the 39 weeks of jobless aid provided by the CARES Act.
But without an extension of the Coronavirus aid, states may no longer be able to afford to participate. Extended Benefits requires them to share 50% of the tab. The CARES Act offered full federal funding for the program, but only until Dec. 31.
Congress, the ball’s in your court.
