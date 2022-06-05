JACUMA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — A van carrying five Navy personnel veered off a freeway near the Mexican border and crashed, Friday, killing one person and injuring four others, three of them critically, authorities said.
The van, which was possibly a military vehicle, was heading toward San Diego, shortly before 10 a.m., when it veered off Interstate 8, went down a dirt embankment and hit a boulder near unincorporated Jacumba Hot Springs in southeastern San Diego County, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.
The van was carrying a woman and four men who were believed to be Navy personnel, Garrow told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.