Flames 5, Ducks 1
ANAHEIM — Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Toffoli has nine points in the past four games, including six assists.
Nick Ritchie, Troy Stecher, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary's goals. Mikael Backlund had a pair of assists and Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who rebounded from an 8-2 defeat Monday night in Los Angeles.
Frank Vatrano scored Anaheim's lone goal. John Gibson made 38 saves, facing more than 40 shots for the 20th time this season.
Calgary has 12 goals with the man advantage over the past month, which is fifth in the NHL.
Andersson put Calgary up 3-0 less than three minutes into the third period on a one-timer off Toffoli's pass. It was Andersson's 11th goal and his third in the past six games.
Mangiapane scored on a breakaway with less than five minutes remaining for his 12th.
The Flames grabbed the lead 37 seconds into the game when Ritchie put in the rebound after Gibson made a pad save on Noah Hanifin's shot from the point. Ritchie's 12th of the season marked the sixth time this season Calgary has scored in the opening minute.
Stecher broke a 90-game goal drought at 16:50 of the first with a snap shot from the right faceoff circle to the high side of the far post. Stecher — whose last goal was on Feb. 17, 2022 — has three points (one goal, two assists) since being acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline.
Anaheim got on the board five minutes later when Vatrano lifted a wrist shot over Vladar's shoulder on his glove side. Vatrano's 17th marked only the second goal in Anaheim's last 15 power-play opportunities.
Lindholm scored his 21st and gave Calgary a 4-1 lead 46 seconds into the third on a one-timer.
NOTES: Hanifin extended his point streak to six games with the first assist on Ritchie's goal. He has six points (two goals, four assists) during that span. ... Calgary defenseman Chris Tanev was scratched an hour before the game due to an upper-body injury. ... Anaheim forward Nikita Nesterenko made his NHL debut. Nesterenko was acquired from Minnesota in the John Klingberg trade at the deadline. Nesterenko played three seasons at Boston College and signed a two-year, entry-level contract last Wednesday.
Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2
NEW YORK — Teuvo Teravainen scored tiebreaking goal late in the third period, Frederik Andersen stopped 29 shots and Carolina rallied to beat New York.
Jalen Chatfield and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, who won for the third time in four games.
Tyler Motte and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight were 6-0-1 in their last seven. Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves.
Blue Jackets 7, Capitals 6, OT
WASHINGTON — Boone Jenner tied it with 46.9 seconds left in the third period, Jack Roslovic got his second goal of the game 2:43 into overtime and the NHL-worst Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Washington Capitals 7-6 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.
Adam Boqvist also had two goals, and Eric Robinson and Emil Bemstrom also scored for Columbus. Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and Kent Johnson each had two assists, and Daniil Tarasov had 31 saves.
Flyers 6, Panthers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Sanheim scored twice, Carter Hart made 41 saves and Philadelphia defeated Florida.
Joel Farabee added a goal and an assist, and Scott Laughton and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia won for just the fifth time in 16 games.
Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. The Panthers had won three in a row and six of seven.
Florida outshot the Flyers 44-24 but remained only one point ahead of idle Pittsburgh for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.
Wild 2, Devils 1, OT
NEWARK, N.J. — Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to lift Minnesota over New Jersey.
After two scoreless periods, the Wild finally broke through 6:41 into the third when Mason Shaw scored his seventh goal of the season on a wraparound.
Timo Meier answered for the Devils five minutes later with his 35th goal on a wraparound of his own. Vitek Vanecek stopped 27 shots for New Jersey.
Predators 7, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Luke Evangelista scored twice in a 39-second span during Nashville’s four-goal second-period.
Matt Duchene also scored twice, including an empty-netter, to give him 21 goals on the season. Tommy Novak, Philip Tomasino and defenseman Ryan McDonagh each had a goal and an assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots and picked up an assist in beating the Sabres for the first time in seven career starts.
Bruins 2, Senators 1
BOSTON — Linus Ullmark made 40 saves, Jake DeBrusk had the go-ahead goal, and NHL-best Boston continued its pursuit of the league’s record for regular-season victories.
David Krejci added a power-play goal for Boston, which won its fourth straight. The Bruins have 54 wins — eight away the record of 62 set by Detroit in 1995-96 and matched by Tampa By in 2018-19 — with 12 games remaining.
Dylan Gambrell scored for the Senators and Mads Sogaard made 33 stops.
Canadiens 3, Lightning 2
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach and Jonathan Drouin scored in the first period and Montreal beat Tampa Bay.
Mike Matheson also scored for the Canadiens, who had lost six of their previous seven — including a 5-3 defeat at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Sam Montembault stopped 31 shots to improve to 14-14-3 on the season.
Brayden Point and Pat Maroon had goals for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 17 saves. The Lightning have lost two straight since winning four of five.
Islanders 7, Maple Leafs 2
NEW YORK — Cal Clutterbuck had two goals and an assist as New York got all its scoring in the last two periods.
Anders Lee and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom also scored to help the Islanders win their third straight and improve to 7-2-1 in their last 10. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.
New York moved three points ahead of Florida for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers lost 6-3 at Philadelphia.
Jets 2, Coyotes 1
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to lead Winnipeg.
Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who won for the second time in five games. Hellebuyck recorded his 31st victory in his 55th start of the season.
Barrett Hayton scored and Karel Vejmelka had 23 saves as Arizona snapped a four-game win streak and eight-game point streak (6-0-2).
Red Wings 3, Blues 2, SO
ST. LOUIS — Lucas Raymond scored in the fourth round of a shootout to lifted Detroit.
Alex Chiasson and Filip Zadina scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves and denied all four attempts in the shootout.
Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella scored for the Blues, who had their three-game home winning streak against Detroit snapped. Joel Hofer made 28 saves for St. Louis, taking his first loss in his third game since being recalled from Springfield of the AHL last Thursday.
Kraken 5, Stars 4, OT
DALLAS — Adam Larsson scored on a breakaway backhander 1:52 into overtime and emergency callup goaltender Joey Daccord made 25 saves in his first NHL appearance since Nov. 1 as the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Brandon Tanev had two goals and an assist, fellow fourth-line forward Daniel Sprong had a goal and an assist and Jared McCann added his team-best 34th goal plus an assist for the Kraken, who bolstered their hold on the first wild-card playoff position in the Western Conference.
Golden Knights 4, Canucks 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Phil Kessel and Reilly Smith scored in the first period, and the Vegas Golden Knights held on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 Tuesday night for their fifth straight road win.
Teddy Blueger and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and William Karlsson had two assists to help Vegas win for the ninth time in 11 games. Jonathan Quick had 31 saves — including 26 over the final two periods — as the Golden Knights moved two points ahead of Los Angeles for first place in the Pacific Division.
J.T. Miller had two goals and an assist, and Phillip Di Giuseppe also scored for the Canucks, who had won two straight and seven of eight. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Thatcher Demko finished with 23 saves.
The Canucks pulled to 4-3 with 8:17 left in the third. Hughes fired a point shot that Quick stopped and puck went off Miller's stick to Di Giuseppe, who skated to the right and put it in before the goalie could dive over. It was his fourth of the season.
The Canucks pulled Demko for an extra skater with nearly three minutes left on the game clock, but failed to get the equalizer.
Kessel got the Golden Knights on the scoreboard first 3:01 into the game as he took advantage of a Vancouver turnover in the Canucks' zone, skated in and put the puck past a sprawled Demko from the right side for his 13th.
