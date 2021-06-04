SECOND ROUND
Bruins 2, Islanders 1, OT
Boston leads series 2-1
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brad Marchand scored 3:36 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Thursday night in Game 3 to take the lead in the second-round playoff series.
In the extra period, Charlie McAvoy brought the puck up ice along the left side and passed to Marchand, who skated along the boards and fired a sharp-angle shot into the top right corner past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.
Craig Smith also scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots — including five in overtime, as the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Mathew Barzal scored the tying goal late in the third period for New York, and Varlamov — making his second straight start after Ilya Sorokin went in four straight games — finished with 39 saves.
Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum. Boston got its first power play 1:38 into the third period and mustered five shots on goal during the advantage, but couldn’t beat Varlamov.
Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was helped off the ice after a hard hit by Cal Clutterbuck near the end boards to Rask’s right a little more than six minutes into the third. It left Boston with five defensemen..
Hurricanes 3, Lightning 2, OT
Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
TAMPA, Fla. — Jordan Staal scored on a power play at 5:57 of overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the second-round series.
Staal scored with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov serving a penalty for holding the stick. Carolina cut Tampa Bay's series lead to 2-1, with Game 4 on Saturday.
Carolina coach Rob Brind’Amour changed goaltenders, opting for Petr Mrazek after Alex Nedeljkovic started the first eight games of the playoffs. Mrazek stopped 35 shots.
Sebastien Aho and Brett Pesce also scored also scored for Carolina.
Brayden Point and Alex Killorn had power-play goals for Tampa Bay.
The Hurricanes did something they were unable to do in the opening two games on home ice — score first.
The first lead of the series for the Hurricanes came courtesy of Pesce, who one-timed a shot from above the right circle off a feed from Andrei Svechnikov at 5:15 of the second period. It’s the first time Carolina opened the scoring since Game 2 against the Nashville Predators in the opening round and the first lead for the Hurricanes since Game 4.
It also was the first 5-on-5 goal scored by Carolina in the series and the first one Tampa Bay had allowed since the second period of Game 5 against the Florida Panthers.
